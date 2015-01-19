UPDATE 1-Luxottica meets expectations with 5 pct rise in 2014 sales

(Adds details)

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Luxottica on Monday reported a 4.6 percent rise in 2014 revenues to 7.65 billion euros ($8.9 billion), in line with market expectations, helped by the strength of its U.S. business.

The maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses generates around 55 percent of its sales in the United States, where a strengthening dollar helped the group’s fourth-quarter sales rise 13.4 percent.

In the full year, total sales rose 6.1 percent at constant exchange rates.

With the euro sliding to an 11-year low against the dollar in January, the exchange rate is now set to provide a boost that has prompted several brokers to upgrade their target price on the stock and forecast higher dividend payments.

Massimo Vian, named chief executive for product and operations on Monday in a management reshuffle, said in a statement Luxottica had sharply increased its cash flow in 2014.

The group has been going through a management upheaval in which rifts with controlling shareholder and founder Leonardo Del Vecchio triggered the exit of long-time boss Andrea Guerra.

Guerra’s successor, Enrico Cavatorta, left after only six weeks in the job.

Luxottica also on Monday named former Procter & Gamble executive Adil Khan as CEO for markets.

“We look forward to 2015 and the following years ... with the aim of doubling net sales in the next 10 years,” Vian said in the statement. “We warmly welcome Adil Khan, who joined our team in early January.”

Luxottica’s wholesale business posted a 6.8 percent rise in sales last year. Sales at the retail division, which includes chains Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters, were up 3.2 percent.

Analysts had on average expected Luxottica to report 2014 sales of 7.63 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

The group said it had settled a 2008 claim concerning intra-group transactions with Italian tax authorities by agreeing to pay around 29 million euros. (Reporting by Valentina Za. Editing by Jane Merriman)