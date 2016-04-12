Investindustrial to buy 60 pct stake of Chicco baby brand owner

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Investindustrial signed an agreement on Tuesday to buy a 60 percent share in Artsana group in a deal aimed at accelerating oversees growth for the owner of popular Chicco baby brand.

Investindustrial will buy the controlling stake from the Catelli family, which will keep the remaining 40 percent.

“With the support of the new shareholder the expansion plans of the group will accelerate ... we are happy to continue our commitment side by side with Investindustrial in this new phase,” Catelli said.

Based close to the Northern town of Como, Artsana also owns health and beauty brands PIC Solution, Lycia an Control. In 2015 it posted sales of 1.42 billion euros ($1.6 billion). ($1 = 0.8735 euros)