FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investindustrial to buy 60 pct stake of Chicco baby brand owner
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 12, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

Investindustrial to buy 60 pct stake of Chicco baby brand owner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Investindustrial signed an agreement on Tuesday to buy a 60 percent share in Artsana group in a deal aimed at accelerating oversees growth for the owner of popular Chicco baby brand.

Investindustrial will buy the controlling stake from the Catelli family, which will keep the remaining 40 percent.

“With the support of the new shareholder the expansion plans of the group will accelerate ... we are happy to continue our commitment side by side with Investindustrial in this new phase,” Catelli said.

Based close to the Northern town of Como, Artsana also owns health and beauty brands PIC Solution, Lycia an Control. In 2015 it posted sales of 1.42 billion euros ($1.6 billion). ($1 = 0.8735 euros)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.