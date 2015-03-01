FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Malacalza family to become Carige top investor
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Malacalza family to become Carige top investor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Malacalza Investimenti agreed on Sunday to buy 10.5 percent of Banca Carige from the Carige banking foundation in a 66.2 million euro deal that makes the family controlled holding the biggest investor in the mid-sized Italian lender.

Carige, one of the Italian banks under European supervision, failed a health check of lenders across the euro zone last year and is preparing to raise 700 million euros ($782.25 million) from investors to plug a capital shortfall.

The deal with Malacalza is expected to be completed by the start of the second quarter and is conditional on receiving approval from the Italian Treasury and the Bank of Italy before May 5, the groups said in a joint statement.

Under the accord, the Carige foundation, which will be left with a 4.8 percent stake, will have the right to designate a board member and the two will consult each other before taking any strategic decision concerning the troubled lender.

The transaction valued Carige shares at 0.062 euros, a 5 percent discount to Friday’s closing price. The foundation was advised by Banca IMI and Malacalza by UniCredit. ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Clelia Oziel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.