Carige shares fail to open, poised to surge after investor move
#Financials
March 2, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Carige shares fail to open, poised to surge after investor move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s Banca Carige failed to open on Monday and showed an indicative price of 0.0744 euros, well above Friday’s closing level, after Malacalza Investimenti agreed to buy 10.5 percent of the mid-sized bank.

The deal makes the holding company controlled by the Malacalza family the biggest investor in the mid-sized Italian lender.

Vittorio Malacalza, the head of the family, also told Italian daily La Stampa on Monday he did not rule out increasing the stake in Banca Carige to 24 percent. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

