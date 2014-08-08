Short-selling on Monte Paschi, Tod's shares temporarily banned

MILAN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Italian market watchdog Consob temporarily banned short-selling in the shares of bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena and luxury shoemaker Tod’s after both stocks fell sharply following disappointing results.

Consob said in a statement the ban would come into force with immediate effect and last until the end of the trading session on Monday.

Both Monte Paschi and Tod’s reported first-half results on Thursday after market closed.