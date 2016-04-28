Italy adopts 'rolling' model for hyper-dilutive share issues

MILAN, April 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s market regulator said on Thursday it was introducing new rules for cash calls in which a large number of new shares is issued at a heavily discounted price, in an effort to limit market distortions.

Consob said in a statement that past experiences, such as the two cash calls carried out by Monte dei Paschi di Siena in 2014 and 2015, proved that such hyper-dilutive share issues stoked volatility which could “deceive less savvy investors.”

“This is intended to counter the scarce availability of the shares which is the cause of the (market) distortion,” the regulator said, adding it should take a few months to implement the new model after sorting out technical issues.

Consob said the so-called ‘rolling model’ it would adopt entailed making new shares available to investors during the course of the capital increase without having to wait until the end of the share offer period. (Reporting by Valentina Za)