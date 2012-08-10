FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Juventus coach Antonio Conte banned for 10 months- soccer federation
August 10, 2012 / 7:59 AM / 5 years ago

Juventus coach Antonio Conte banned for 10 months- soccer federation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 10 (Reuters) - An Italian sport tribunal banned Juventus manager Antonio Conte for 10 months on Friday for failing to report match fixing in a sports betting scandal that has rocked Italian football, the national football federation said.

Conte, who led Juventus to the Serie A title last season, was disciplined for two Siena matches in May 2011, when he was coach of the Serie B team.

The court cleared the club’s defender Leonardo Bonucci and right wing Simone Pepe of involvement in the scandal.

Prosecutors said an international gambling ring paid players to throw matches deliberately in a sports betting scandal that echoes intrigues that soured the image of Italian soccer in the 1980s.

Reporting By Naomi O'Leary

