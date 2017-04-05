FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy to require disclosure when stakes in firms rise above 10 pct - draft
April 5, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 5 months ago

Italy to require disclosure when stakes in firms rise above 10 pct - draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 5 (Reuters) - An Italian government measure aimed at defending companies from hostile takeovers will require disclosure when an investor takes a 10-percent stake in any listed company, according to a draft of the bill.

The measure would require investors who take stakes of more than 10, 20 or 25 percent in listed companies to write a letter of intent describing their objectives for the next six months, according to a draft seen by Reuters.

It has still not been decided whether the measure will be inserted into a larger competition bill, or whether it will be passed separately, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda told reporters.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer

