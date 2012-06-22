Merkel says backs growth package for EU

ROME, June 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel threw her support on Friday behind a growth package worth 130 billion euros, or one percent of EU gross domestic product, following talks with other key European leaders on reviving the continent’s economy.

“I absolutely agree with what everyone else here has said - to devote one percent of the GDP of the European area additionally to growth, to efficiency in growth and to investment,” she told a joint news conference in Rome with the leaders of France, Italy and Spain

“That is a genuine signal that we need,” she added.