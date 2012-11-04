FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Migrant boat sinks off Libyan coast killing three, 70 rescued
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 4, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Migrant boat sinks off Libyan coast killing three, 70 rescued

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Italian coastguard and navy recovered the bodies of three Somali nationals about 35 miles from the Libyan coast late on Saturday when the motorised raft they were using to try to get to Italy sank, the coastguard said.

Two coastguard boats and a navy ship pulled 70 other Somalis from the water, according to a statement sent on Sunday. The survivors and the dead were being taken to the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The coastguard, an Italian tug boat, and a navy helicopter are continuing to search for survivors.

Thousands of people have been killed attempting the dangerous crossing from North Africa to Europe in overcrowded and frequently unsafe vessels. In the past few years, Italy has become the main destination for maritime migration to southern Europe, which is usually from Libya. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.