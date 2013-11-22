FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy bourse clears listing of skiwear maker Moncler
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Italy bourse clears listing of skiwear maker Moncler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s bourse said on Friday it had given the green light to the listing of Italian luxury skiwear maker Moncler, which aims to sell around 30 percent of existing shares in an initial public offering.

Current shareholders could bag 750 million euros ($1.01 billion) from the sale, sources familiar with the plan have told Reuters, making it Milan’s biggest initial public offering this year.

Moncler, known for its black shiny goosedown jackets, could be worth 2.388 billion euros, according to a document for investors from Banca IMI, one of several banks arranging the company’s forthcoming public share offer. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.