Moncler meets forecast with 28 pct rise in 9-month core profit
November 9, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

Moncler meets forecast with 28 pct rise in 9-month core profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italian luxury outerwear maker Moncler posted a 28 percent rise in nine-month core profit as stellar growth eased due to softer consumer spending in China and the United States.

Moncler said on Monday adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 174.5 million euros ($188 million) in January-September, in line with an average 172-million euro forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

That compares with a 53 percent EBITDA rise in the first half of the year.

Sales rose 25 percent in January-September to 561.5 million euros, in line with forecasts. At constant exchange rates revenues rose 17 percent.

Weakness in China, where economic growth has slowed down more than expected, and the United States, as a strong dollar hits tourist flows, has taken a toll on the luxury industry.

Sales in Italy, which accounts for nearly a fifth of the total, were up just 3 percent in the nine months. Sales in the rest of Europe kept a solid momentum while revenue growth in Asia and the Americas moderated after an exceptional first half.

Comparable store sales rose 13 percent in the first nine months, easing the pace after a 22 percent increase in January-June. ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)

