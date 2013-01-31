FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy bank association ABI appoints new head
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2013 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

Italy bank association ABI appoints new head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s banking association ABI has unanimously voted Antonio Patuelli, chairman of the savings bank Cassa di Risparmio di Ravenna, as president to succeed Giuseppe Mussari, who quit amid a financial scandal at Monte dei Paschi.

Mussari stepped down last week after Monte dei Paschi revealed losses of almost $1 billion caused by complex derivatives deals put in place under his stewardship.

“We believe in and operate for absolutely independent banks, distant and separate from politics and from any risk of interference and conflicts of interest,” Patuelli said.

Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.