Italy bank association ABI appoints new head

MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s banking association ABI has unanimously voted Antonio Patuelli, chairman of the savings bank Cassa di Risparmio di Ravenna, as president to succeed Giuseppe Mussari, who quit amid a financial scandal at Monte dei Paschi.

Mussari stepped down last week after Monte dei Paschi revealed losses of almost $1 billion caused by complex derivatives deals put in place under his stewardship.

“We believe in and operate for absolutely independent banks, distant and separate from politics and from any risk of interference and conflicts of interest,” Patuelli said.