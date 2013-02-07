FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-finance head named in Monte Paschi asset seizure-prosecution
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 7, 2013 / 2:02 PM / in 5 years

Ex-finance head named in Monte Paschi asset seizure-prosecution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Some 40 million euros ($54.15 million) seized on Wednesday by Italian prosecutors in an investigation into suspected fraud against Monte dei Paschi belong to the former head of the bank’s finance department and four others, according to the prosecution seizure order.

The order, seen by Reuters, named Gian Luca Baldassarri, former head of the department at the heart of a derivatives scandal that has rocked Italy’s third-largest bank as well as the four others.

The five are suspected of criminal conspiracy to commit fraud, according to the prosecution document ordering the seizure. The assets seized were held under a so-called “tax shield” arrangement set up between 2009 and 2010 by Monte Paschi, the document said.

$1 = 0.7387 euros Reporting by Silvia Ognibene

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.