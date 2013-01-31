FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Italy defends its track record on Monte Paschi oversight
January 31, 2013 / 12:56 PM / in 5 years

Bank of Italy defends its track record on Monte Paschi oversight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s regulatory supervision of troubled bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena was “impeccable”, a senior official of the central bank said, adding the bank is solid.

“Our oversight has been continuous and impeccable,” Paolo Panetta, deputy managing director at Bank of Italy said on the sidelines of a conference on Thursday.

“(The bank) has a very good (business) plan, challenging but able to bring it back up to high levels of profitability,” Panetta said.

“The bank is stable because of our supervision, but the important thing is to focus on the prospects of the business plan that has been prepared by a competent management,” he said.

The Siena-based bank is in a crisis over an opaque series of derivatives and structured finance deals that have produced losses of 720 million euros ($970 million) and raised questions about possible corruption by bank officials. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Jennifer Clark)

