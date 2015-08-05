FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 5, 2015 / 7:17 PM / 2 years ago

Monte Paschi is ready for a merger - chairman tells TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is ready for a tie-up with another lender, outgoing Chairman Alessandro Profumo told Italian TV channel RaiNews 24 on Wednesday.

“The bank must merge and it is ready for it,” Profumo said in an interview with RaiNews 24, without elaborating.

Monte dei Paschi has already said that Profumo would quit after a board meeting scheduled for Thursday, which is due to approve first-half results.

The bank’s main shareholders have indicated that the head of Italy’s stock exchange, Massimo Tononi, will succeed Profumo.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
