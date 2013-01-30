Monte Paschi denies report on 'Chianti' trade losses

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Scandal-hit Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday that there were no risk of any extraordinary losses from a trade called “Chianti Classico”, denying a report in an Italian magazine.

Weekly Panorama said that the 540-year-old Tuscan lender could face losses of up to 500 million euros ($679 million) as a result of the trade, which it said was a 1.5 billion-euro securitisation of part of its real estate assets.

In a statement, Monte Paschi said it had only submitted to its board a possible restructuring of the operation which could reduce its costs and recoup part of the rights on the assets. ($1 = 0.7370 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)