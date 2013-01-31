FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy consumer body says court to summon central bank over Monte Paschi
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 11:10 AM / 5 years ago

Italy consumer body says court to summon central bank over Monte Paschi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italian consumer association Codacons said a Rome court had upheld its request to summon Bank of Italy officials to explain the central bank’s approval of a 3.9 billion euro state support package for the troubled Monte Paschi bank.

Codacons, which has requested prosecutors to investigate whether central bank supervisors failed in their oversight of Monte Paschi, said the Lazio administrative court had set an audience for 9.30 a.m on Feb. 2.

No comment was immediately available from either the Bank of Italy or court officials.

Codacons said the court could decide to suspend the so-called Monti bonds issued to cover losses run up by the bank, which the Bank of Italy approved on Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.