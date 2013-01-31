Italy consumer body says court to summon central bank over Monte Paschi

ROME, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italian consumer association Codacons said a Rome court had upheld its request to summon Bank of Italy officials to explain the central bank’s approval of a 3.9 billion euro state support package for the troubled Monte Paschi bank.

Codacons, which has requested prosecutors to investigate whether central bank supervisors failed in their oversight of Monte Paschi, said the Lazio administrative court had set an audience for 9.30 a.m on Feb. 2.

No comment was immediately available from either the Bank of Italy or court officials.

Codacons said the court could decide to suspend the so-called Monti bonds issued to cover losses run up by the bank, which the Bank of Italy approved on Saturday.