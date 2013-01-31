FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EBA was right to ask for Monte Paschi recapitalisation - Enria
January 31, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

EBA was right to ask for Monte Paschi recapitalisation - Enria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The European Banking Authority (EBA) was right to ask for a recapitalisation at Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the body’s chief told reporters.

“Now that losses at MPS have materialised I believe we can acknowledge that EBA was right to ask for a recapitalisation,” EBA’s chairman Andrea Enria said on the sidelines of a conference on Thursday.

The Siena-based bank is in a crisis over an opaque series of derivatives and structured finance deals that have produced losses of 720 million euros ($970 million) and raised questions about possible corruption by bank officials. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

