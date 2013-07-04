FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF says Italy needs to closely monitor Monte Paschi restructuring
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 4, 2013 / 3:12 PM / in 4 years

IMF says Italy needs to closely monitor Monte Paschi restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 4 (Reuters) - Italian authorities must closely monitor Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s restructuring plan and be ready to act if Italy’s third-largest lender misses its financial targets, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

At the end of its annual Clause IV consultations with Italy, the IMF also said that stress test results showed the capital levels of Italian banks were well above minimum requirements.

But it added that capital buffers could easily be used up in difficult scenarios and that banks needed to increase profitability and efficiency.

Reporting By Paolo Biondi, writing by Catherine Hornby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.