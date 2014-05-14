Italy authorises Monte Paschi foundation to underwrite capital hike

ROME, May 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s Treasury has authorised the Monte Paschi Foundation, the former top shareholder of the Tuscan lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, to underwrite the bank’s capital increase of 5 billion euros ($6.86 billion), a Treasury sposkesman said on Wednesday.

The capital increase, which was recently increased from a previously planned 3 billion euros, is expected to begin in mid-June and be completed by the end of July.