FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi investigated under law on company responsibility-source
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

Monte Paschi investigated under law on company responsibility-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy Jan 30 (Reuters) - Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena has been put under investigation by Italian magistrates in Siena under a law on company responsibility for crimes committed by its staff, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors in Siena, where the 540-year-old lender is based, are looking into allegations of corruption in the 2007 acquisition by Monte Paschi of smaller lender Antonveneta as well as fraud in connection to derivatives trades.

Siena prosecutor Tito Salerno said in a statement on Wednesday that the probe concerns only the lender’s previous management. (Reporting By Silvia Ognibene, editing by Emilio Parodi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.