Italy police visit JP Morgan Milan in Monte Paschi probe- sources
April 18, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Italy police visit JP Morgan Milan in Monte Paschi probe- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORENCE/ROME, April 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s financial police visited the Milan offices of investment bank JP Morgan on Thursday in connection to a probe into the 2007 acquisition of bank Antonveneta by troubled rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena , investigative sources said.

The police force “is carrying out an order to provide documents” issued by a court in Siena, one of the sources told Reuters.

A second source said the order to provide documents related to an investigation into Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s third largest bank, where a scandal over fraud and loss-making derivatives trades has caused political outcry.

JP Morgan was not immediately available for comment. A source at the bank in Milan said tax police were not at the bank’s offices. (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene and Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

