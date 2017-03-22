FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Former Monte Paschi chairman Profumo to stand trial in usury case - document
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 5 months ago

Former Monte Paschi chairman Profumo to stand trial in usury case - document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - An Italian judge has ordered former chairman of Monte dei Paschi di Siena to face trial in a case of alleged usury, a court document said.

The decision by a judge in the southern Italian town of Lagonegro relates to interest rates that the bank applied to loans granted to a car dealer between 2001 and 2013 and that according to prosecutors were higher than the maximum level allowed by Italian legislation.

The judge said in the document, dated March 1, that Profumo was being indicted in his role as the legal representative of the Tuscan bank in 2013.

Profumo's lawyers, Adriano Raffaelli and Francesco Mucciarelli, told Reuters they were confident that he would be cleared of all charges.

Last week, the Italian Treasury proposed appointing Profumo as new chief executive of state-controlled defence group Leonardo.

Reporting by Sara Rossi and Stefano Bernabei, writing by Silvia Alosi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.