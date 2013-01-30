FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi not aware of tax issues with Rome property, Unipol buy
January 30, 2013 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

Monte Paschi not aware of tax issues with Rome property, Unipol buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Scandal-hit Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday it was not aware of any tax checks regarding the sale of a Rome-based property.

In a statement the Tuscan lender said it had sold the property in September 2011 for 130 million euros ($176 million), adding it had never given a mandate to Sansedoni on the deal.

The bank also said it was not aware of any tax dispute over the acquisition of shares in Italian insurer Unipol. ($1 = 0.7370 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)

