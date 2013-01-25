FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Monti says strong euro could hurt exports, sees no forex "war"
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

Italy's Monti says strong euro could hurt exports, sees no forex "war"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti warned on Friday that a stronger euro could hurt exports but he brushed off talk of a foreign exchange “war” between major currency blocs.

“There are certainly currency tensions. It seems exaggerated to me to talk about a currency war,” he told Italy’s RAI radio.

“As far the risk that an excessively strong euro could harm exports of European countries, there’s certainly that risk to a certain extent,” he said.

However, he said that Germany’s experience before the creation of the euro showed that it was possible for a country to be a major exporter even with a strong currency and said Italy needed to improve its competitiveness.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.