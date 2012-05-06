CORRECTED-Italy's Monti calls Hollande, urges policies to boost growth

ROME, May 6 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti telephoned Francois Hollande after his victory in France’s presidential election to discuss the need for close collaboration between Rome and Paris on policies to promote economic growth.

Monti’s office said in a statement on Sunday he had also spoken with European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister David Cameron after the elections in France and Greece, where anti-bailout parties delivered a severe blow to the traditional ruling parties.

The statement said Hollande had shared Monti’s views on the need for close cooperation “aimed at a more efficient union and one oriented towards growth”.

It said budget discipline remained an essential element of monetary union but more attention had to be given to policies aimed at promoting growth as well.

“The results of the elections in France and Greece impose the need for reflection on European policies,” the statement said. “Responsible public finances are a necessary condition but certainly not sufficient for the key objective: sustainable growth which creates jobs and is oriented towards social equity.”