Italy PM Monti says confident in new government after election

ROME, July 11 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti praised political parties on Wednesday for the “highly responsible” attitude they were taking in the crisis and said he was confident that a stable government would be formed after elections next year.

“They are showing notable responsibility and I like to hope that this strategic attitude will soon be considered an ‘acquis’, something which has entered Italian public life at a structural level and which should enable us look with serenity at the natural evolution of democratic life, including the prospects of what might be a government solution after the next elections when things will have taken a more normal path,” he said in a speech at the annual conference of banking association ABI.

Monti repeated on Tuesday that he had no plans to stand for election in 2013 when his term ends but the fragmented political landscape has fuelled fears of a weak or deadlocked government when his technocrat administration leaves office.