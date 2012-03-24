FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM Monti says worried about Spain
March 24, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 6 years

Italy PM Monti says worried about Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy, March 24 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Saturday he was concerned about Spain’s public finance situation and said contagion could easily return to the euro zone and affect Italy.

Spain shocked markets last month when it said it had missed its 2011 budget deficit target and a few days later set itself a softer goal for 2012.

“It (Spain) certainly made decisive reform of the labour market but it did not pay the same attention to public finances,” Monti said at a conference on the economy near Lake Como.

“This is causing us a big concern because their yields are rising and it wouldn’t take much to recreate the contagion that would also involve us,” Monti said.

