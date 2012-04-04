FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Monti says has party backing for labour reform
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 6 years ago

Italy's Monti says has party backing for labour reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 4 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said that he would send his labour reform proposal to parliament on Wednesday after gaining the backing of the three parties in his bipartisan coalition and he hoped for swift approval of the measures.

“We think we’ve found a point of equilibrium,” Monti told reporters.

“Now we look with a great deal of respect and hope at the parliamentary process which we hope will be thorough but also rapid,” he said.

Monti immediately ran into political trouble after presenting his initial proposal to employers, labour unions and parties last month.

On Tuesday evening, Monti met with the leaders of the parties that back his unelected government in parliament to seek a compromise on a proposal to ease firing of single workers for business reasons, which the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) opposed.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.