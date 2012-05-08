FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's EU agenda little changed after votes -Monti
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's EU agenda little changed after votes -Monti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 8 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday that French and Greek elections held over the weekend will have little impact on Italy’s goal to refocus European Union economic policy on growth.

“The European election results will have a fairly small effect on the Italian agenda for Europe, though they do make it easier,” Monti said after meeting with EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn.

The premier also said that he’s asking the German government to allow greater public investment in the EU.

“Growth in Europe can come only from a supply side policy, and that means the full realization of the single market,” Monti added.

Rehn said that growth cannot be achieved through sanctions, such as those foreseen for overshooting deficit goals, but instead are reached through EU partnerships on investments.

