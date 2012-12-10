FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Monti plays down market fears over resignation plan
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Monti plays down market fears over resignation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Monday played down market fears over his decision to resign, saying there was no danger of a vacuum ahead of an election in the spring.

“Markets should not fear a vacuum of decision making in Italy,” he told a press conference in Oslo where he attended the Nobel peace prize ceremony.

Monti, who said the elections would produce a responsible government, warned of the danger of populism during the campaign, which will be contested by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who has attacked Monti’s policies and criticised German power in the euro zone.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.