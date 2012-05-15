FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy bank lobby slams Moody's "aggression against Italy"
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Italy bank lobby slams Moody's "aggression against Italy"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 15 (Reuters) - Italian banking association ABI on Tuesday slammed ratings agency Moody’s downgrade of 26 Italian lenders as an irresponsible “aggression against Italy”.

“Moody’s decision is an aggression against Italy, its companies, its families, and its citizens,” ABI said in a statement.

Moody’s downgraded the long-term debt and deposit ratings for the Italian banks on Monday, citing the country’s recession and rising bad debt levels.

Reporting By Stefano Bernabei, writing by Catherine Hornby

