Italy stronger than Moody's suggests-business leader

ROME, July 13 (Reuters) - Italy is much stronger than its downgrade by Moody’s ratings agency suggests, the head of Italian business association Confindustria, Giorgio Squinzi said on Friday.

“This is just Moody’s opinion. I think our country, and our manufacturing system, is much stronger than the Moody’s evaluation suggests,” Squinzi said.

“As president of Confindustria, as an employer and as a private citizen, I think our country is stronger than that.”

Moody’s cut Italy’s credit rating by two notches to Baa2 and warned it could reduce it further, rattling investors hours before the country launches its latest bond sale.