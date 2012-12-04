FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy Senate panel rejects terms of state aid for Monte Paschi
December 4, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

Italy Senate panel rejects terms of state aid for Monte Paschi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 4 (Reuters) - An Italian parliamentary panel on Tuesday rejected the terms of legislation providing state loans to troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

The Senate budget committee gave a negative opinion of the terms by which the bank will sell 3.9 billion euros ($5.10 billion) of bonds to the government under a proposal currently before parliament, according to a statement.

The committee’s stance does not mean the bank will not receive the aid but will slow a procedure which has already been on hold for months as the Italian Treasury negotiated with the Europan Commission on terms of the deal. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Paolo Biondi)

