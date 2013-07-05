FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy govt asks Natuzzi to suspend plans to lay off staff-source
#Market News
July 5, 2013

Italy govt asks Natuzzi to suspend plans to lay off staff-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 5 (Reuters) - The Italian government has asked furniture group Natuzzi to suspend plans to lay off 1,700 workers as part of a restructuring programme, and the company is considering its request, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

Natuzzi announced the plans to shed staff from plants in the southern regions of Puglia and Basilicata earlier this week, dealing a further blow to areas where jobless rates have soared during the longest recession in Italy’s post-war history.

Company officials are meeting with Industry Ministry undersecretary Claudio De Vincenti on Friday.

