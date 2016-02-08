FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Popolare di Milano 2015 profit up, gross bad loans fall q/q
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 8, 2016 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

Popolare di Milano 2015 profit up, gross bad loans fall q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italian mid-tier bank Banca Popolare di Milano posted a 24 percent increase in 2015 net profit thanks to higher fees and lower provisions for bad loans.

The bank, which is in advanced merger talks with fellow cooperative bank Banco Popolare, said on Monday net profit came in at 289 million euros, helped by a 9 percent increase in net fees and commissions.

The bank reported some signs of improvement in asset quality, with gross problematic loans declining 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous three months, even though they were up 2.5 percent on a year earlier.

The quarterly decrease was due to the disposal of some bad loan debt portfolios and a general slowdown in the proportion of performing loans turning sour.

Core capital also improved marginally, with the fully-loaded CET 1 ratio rising to 12.21 percent from 12.13 percent at the end of September.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.