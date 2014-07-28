FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy tax police seizes 104 mln euros from Nomura
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 28, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Italy tax police seizes 104 mln euros from Nomura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s tax police has seized 104 million euros ($140 million) from international bank Nomura for alleged fraud against the Sicily region in relation to past securitisation and debt restructuring deals, police said in a statement on Monday.

Nomura said in a separate statement it was aware of the action taken by prosecutors in Sicily, which it said related to trades entered into by Nomura and the Region of Sicily between 2000 and 2006.

“We are reviewing the situation fully and will cooperate with the prosecutor in this matter,” the bank said in the statement. ($1 = 0.7444 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.