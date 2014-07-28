FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Italy tax police seize $140 mln from Nomura Int'l, 7 individuals
July 28, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Italy tax police seize $140 mln from Nomura Int'l, 7 individuals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Nomura ticker symbol, clarifies seizure also involves 7 individuals)

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s tax police have seized 104.5 million euros ($140 million) from Nomura International Plc and seven individuals for alleged fraud against the Sicily region in relation to past financial deals, police said in a statement on Monday.

UK-based Nomura International Plc is part of Japan’s Nomura Holdings.

Nomura said in a separate statement it was aware of the action taken by prosecutors in Sicily, which it said related to trades entered into by Nomura and the region of Sicily between 2000 and 2006.

“We are reviewing the situation fully and will cooperate with the prosecutor in this matter,” the bank said in the statement.

$1 = 0.7444 Euros Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak and Jason Neely

