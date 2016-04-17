FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italians go to polls for drilling referendum Renzi did not want
April 17, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Italians go to polls for drilling referendum Renzi did not want

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 17 (Reuters) - Italy went to the polls on Sunday for a referendum on off-shore oil and gas drilling rights, a complex issue that the government hopes voters will shun.

For the ballot to be valid, more than 50 percent of the Italian electorate must vote and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has urged people to stay away, arguing that the referendum is unnecessary and might end up hurting the economy.

Opinion polls suggest that a quorum will not be reached and it would be a blow to Renzi if substantial numbers did turn out, suggesting voters were ready to snub him just weeks before major local elections.

The referendum focuses on whether Italy should stop renewing offshore drilling licenses within 12 miles (20 km) of the coast. New drilling concessions are no longer being handed out, but the government says old accords should be kept in play. (Reporting by Steve Jewkes in Milan; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

