Italian oil product demand down 14.8 pct in September - UP
October 11, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Consumption of refined oil products in Italy fell 14.8 percent year-on-year in September to around 5.3 million tonnes, driven by weaker demand for new cars and auto fuel, industry group Unione Petrolifera (UP) said on Thursday.

Petrol consumption fell 18.2 percent year-on-year to 662,000 tonnes last month, while diesel for road vehicles dropped 15.6 percent to 1.86 million tonnes, UP said in a statement.

New car sales plunged 25.5 percent last month, with the share of new diesel-powered vehicles registered falling to 52.7 percent of the total from 55 percent in September 2011, UP said.

UP represents major national and foreign refiners and oil product distributors working in Italy.

In the first nine months of 2012, demand for oil products fell 9.3 percent year-on-year to around 48.6 million tonnes. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
