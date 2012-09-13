FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy oil product demand down 7.5 pct in August-UP
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 13, 2012 / 5:51 PM / in 5 years

Italy oil product demand down 7.5 pct in August-UP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Petrol demand falls 10.1 pct in August

* Road vehicle diesel demand down 9.7 pct in August

* Oil products demand down 8.6 pct in Jan-August

MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Consumption of refined oil products in Italy dropped 7.5 percent year-on-year in August to 5.5 million tonnes, driven by plunging demand for new cars and auto fuel, industry group Unione Petrolifera (UP) said on Thursday.

Petrol consumption fell 10.1 percent year-on-year to 756,000 tonnes last month, while diesel for road vehicles dropped 9.7 percent to 1.84 million tonnes, UP said in a statement.

New car sales plunged 20.1 percent last month, with the share of new diesel-powered vehicles registered falling to 54.3 percent of the total from 56.8 percent in August 2011, UP said.

UP represents major national and foreign refiners and oil product distributors working in Italy.

In the first eight months of 2011, demand for oil products fell 8.6 percent year-on-year to 43.32 million tonnes, with petrol demand falling 9.7 percent and diesel demand down 9.1 percent, it said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)

