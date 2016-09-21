FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rome mayor opposes staging 2024 Olympic, effectively killing bid
#Olympics News
September 21, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

Rome mayor opposes staging 2024 Olympic, effectively killing bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Rome's new mayor, Virginia Raggi, said on Wednesday she would not support a bid to stage the 2024 Olympics in the Italian capital, effectively sinking the city's chances of hosting the summer games.

"It would be irresponsible for us to support this candidacy," Raggi told reporters, saying the games would bury Rome under huge debts and piles of cement. "These Olympics are not sustainable. They will only bring debts."

The Italian government supports the bid, but needs the backing of the city council to press ahead. Raggi's decision means only Paris, Los Angeles and Budapest are left in the running to stage the 2024 sporting extravaganza. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Philip Pullella)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
