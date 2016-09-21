Rome mayor to withdraw backing for 2024 Olympic bid - city hall official

ROME, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi will withdraw the city's backing for a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games in the Italian capital, a city hall official said on Wednesday.

Raggi's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which took control of Rome in June, had always expressed doubts about staging the sporting spectacular, saying the heavily indebted city could ill afford the investment needed.

Raggi is due to hold a news conference later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak)