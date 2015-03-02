Retailer OVS receives lukewarm reception on Milan market debut

MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian clothes retailer OVS fell following their debut on the Milan bourse on Monday, with investors wary of a company whose fortunes are closely tied to Italy’s sluggish economy.

OVS is the first Italian company to list on the Milan stock exchange this year after market turbulence forced several firms to cancel or postpone initial public offering (IPO) plans.

The budget retailer raised 414 million euros ($464 million) in its share sale and intends to use most of the proceeds to cut debt.

The stock opened at 4.10 euros, in line with an IPO price set at the bottom of an indicated range.

At 1055 GMT shares in the company were down 0.63 percent at 4.074 euros.

OVS generates more than 90 percent of its revenue in Italy, making it heavily dependent on domestic consumer spending, a Milan-based analyst said.

Italy’s economy is expected to grow 0.6 percent in 2015 after a three-year recession. It has not posted a single quarter of growth since the middle of 2011.

OVS Chief Executive Stefano Beraldo said on Monday the group would try to boost its sales even in a stagnating economy.

“Our goal is to grow in a market that may or may not expand... so we will focus on increasing our market share,” he said at an event to mark the company’s debut.

Beraldo said OVS could boost its market share to nearly 9 percent in the next five years from current 6.3 percent.

Companies who have scrapped or postponed listing plans in recent months include paper group Fedrigoni, cosmetics manufacturer Intercos and coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group.