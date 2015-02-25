FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian retailer OVS sets IPO price at 4.1 euros
February 25, 2015

Italian retailer OVS sets IPO price at 4.1 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Italian retailer OVS spa IPO-OVS.MI said on Wednesday it had priced its initial public offering at 4.10 euros a share, the bottom of its revised price range.

The retailer said in a statement it would raise 414 million euros ($470.22 million) going public and would have a market value of 931 million euros.

The listing of OVS could be a sign of the return of investor confidence from last autumn, when a series of Italian companies cancelled or postponed listing plans due to market turbulence.

$1 = 0.8804 euros Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by David Evans

