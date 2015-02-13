UPDATE 2-Italian fashion retailer OVS eyes $1.4 bln market debut

(Adds market capitalisation target, use of IPO proceeds)

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Italian fashion retailer OVS SpA said on Friday it was aiming for a market capitalisation of up to 1.225 billion euros ($1.40 billion) in its stock market listing, which will be the first on Italy’s main market this year.

The listing of OVS could be a sign of the return of investor confidence from last autumn, when a series of Italian companies cancelled or postponed their listing plans because of market turbulence.

According to the 660-page prospectus for the sale published on Friday, OVS will float 44.5 percent of its capital by selling up to 101 million new and existing ordinary shares at 4-5.4 euros each.

Institutional investors can buy up to 90 percent of the shares on offer from Friday to Feb. 24, while the offering to retail investors will open on Monday.

The initial public offering comprises 87 million new shares, allowing OVS to raise up to 470 million euros, which will be used to help pay back debt.

Before the sale of new shares associated to the IPO, the value of the company is up to 756 million euros.

The price range gives OVS, which reported a nine-month net loss of 20.3 million euros, an enterprise value of up to 11.8 times its 2013 core profits.

That compares with 22.2 times for international retailers such as Fast Retailing and H&M or to 17.8 times for retailers that mainly operate within their home market.

The joint global coordinators of the offering are Banca IMI, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and UniCredit. They have been granted an option to buy an extra amount of shares which will lift the free float to just under 50 percent if exercised in full.