UPDATE 1-Suspect powder at Italy ministry sparks false alarm
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Suspect powder at Italy ministry sparks false alarm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Seven people were taken to hospital for checks after a suspect package at Italy’s labour ministry containing powder raised fears of possible anthrax contamination, but the parcel was found to be harmless.

A ministry spokesman confirmed it was a false alarm after officials inspected the package at the offices in central Rome.

Activists have carried out a number of violent protests during Italy’s economic crisis, with tax collection agencies among the chief targets of mainly symbolic attacks with firecrackers or paint bombs.

