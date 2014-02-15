Italy centre-right bloc says ready to work on forming new govt

ROME, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Angelino Alfano, head of Italy’s New Centre Right party, said on Saturday that he was ready to work on forming a new government with the centre-left Democratic Party led by Mattero Renzi but that it may take a few days to hammer out an agreement on policy.

“We have very clear and concrete ideas on what the policy platform must be. If the ambition of the new government is great, then we cannot do things in a rush,” Alfano said after meeting President Giorgio Napolitano.

The president plans to conclude consultations with parliamentary groups on Saturday, and is widely expected to ask PD leader Matteo Renzi to replace Enrico Letta, who resigned on Friday. The PD is the largest party in parliament but does not have the numbers to form a government on its own and would need the support of a coalition partner.

Alfano said policy cannot be agreed in “less than 48 hours”, meaning that a new government may not be in place until next week.