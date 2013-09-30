FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian business lobbies warn govt collapse would hurt economy
September 30, 2013 / 1:13 PM / 4 years ago

Italian business lobbies warn govt collapse would hurt economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s main business lobbies have warned that the collapse of Enrico Letta’s government would have serious consequences for the country’s economy which is struggling to emerge from a two-year-long recession.

“A government crisis now would cause very serious damage to Italy and risk plunging the country into a negative spiral, with grave consequences for companies and families,” the associations of industrialists, banks, insurers and co-ops said in a joint statement.

Italy was left without a functioning government after centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi on Saturday withdrew the five ministers from his People of Freedom party (PDL) from the government.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

